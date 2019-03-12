CALLANDER,
June Roberta Marion:
On March 10, 2019, peacefully at Oamaru Hospital. In her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Herb Robinson and Jack Callander, and close companion of the late Jack Campbell. Much loved mother of Herb and Sue, and the late Robbie. Loved Super Gran of Brennan, Phillip, Angus and Lydia. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at the Orwell Street Church, Oamaru, on Thursday, March 14, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to PO Box 332, Twizel 7944.
