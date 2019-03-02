Acknowledgement

MARTIN, Joyce Elizabeth:

Adrienne, Pam and families would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness shown to us following the death of our much loved Mum, mother-in-law, Grandma, Nana and Grandma Martin. Heartfelt thanks also to our cousin Lynne for the meaningful and loving service, Temuka Ladies Golf Club for the Guard of Honour, all those who attended the church service, the food, flowers, cards and messages of sympathy sent to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



