ELLENS, Joyce Eveline:

26.1.1928 – 8.3.2018

One year ago our family chain was broken.

We think about you always, we talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten and you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.

Your loving family - Lorraine and Johny, Derek and Lee, Robyn, Neil, and all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dearly missed





