BROWN, Joyce Alwyn:
Neville and Dianne Brown, Rhonda and Jim Worner and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who sent flowers, cards, baking, and those who attended Mum's Memorial Service. A special thank you to Rev Bob Moore who conducted Mum's service and the dedicated folk at St Andrews that made it a service Mum would enjoy.We wish to acknowledge and gratefully thank the fantastic caring staff of Geraldine Retirement Village for looking after Mum in every possible way, whilst in their care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to all.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 9, 2019