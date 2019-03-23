McDONALD, Joy:
Ross, Jeanna, Emma and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who sent messages, flowers, cards and baking, visited and attended our dearly loved Joy's/mum's/nana's funeral. Special thanks to the team from Betts Funeral Services and to Jocelyn Batchelor who conducted the very special service. We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from people near and far. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to everyone.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 23, 2019