FARMER, Josef (Pepi):
Pepi passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 12, 2019, aged 72. Beloved husband and best friend of Robyn. Devoted father and father-in-law to Hannah and Patrick Cass, Christie, and Opa to Oliver. Born in Salzburg, Austria, Pepi is survived by brothers Hans, Franz, Rupert, Alois, and Peter, and sisters Maresi, Christine, Anneliese and Greti, and their spouses. Loved brother-in-law to Carolyn Grey and Prue Bettle. Pepi's funeral will be held in the garden, at home, Geraldine, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019