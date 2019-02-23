MITCHELL, John Robert:
NZ11778 - RNZN Korea. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 18, 2019, aged 87 years. Loved best friend of Jan, loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Noelene, Helen and Donald, Shirley and John, loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Iola and the late Ray Ramsay, the late Frank and Isobell, and the late Brian. At John's request a private family service and cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 23, 2019