MILWARD, John Murray:
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marion. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gordon and Mandy (Wellington), Tony and Suzi, Patricia and Andrew Balm (Wellington), loved pop of Greg, Anthony, Laura, and Hannah; Stephen, and Jeremy; Kyle, and Nathan, and great-pop of his great-grandchildren. A service for John will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Saturday, April 13 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages c/- Betts Funeral Services, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
