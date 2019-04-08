John MILWARD

Peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marion. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gordon and Mandy (Wellington), Tony and Suzi, Patricia and Andrew Balm (Wellington), loved pop of Greg, Anthony, Laura, and Hannah; Stephen, and Jeremy; Kyle, and Nathan, and great-pop of his great-grandchildren. Funeral details to follow.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
