John William Charles:
Darling husband of Elaine for 45 years. Hugely proud dad of their 3 very loving, respectful and supportive sons. John passed away with peace and dignity at Hospice, South Canterbury on Sunday, March 3, 2019. At John's request, a private service will be held. An option for donations in John's memory can be made to the Hospice, South Canterbury, and can be taken to 55 Broadway Ave, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 5, 2019