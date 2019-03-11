HARGEST, John Llewellyn:
Surrounded by love, John gently slipped away on Friday, March 8, 2019, aged 83 years. John was the dearly loved husband of Jill, awesome Dad, father-in-law, and grandfather of Mike and Jo, Ben and Sam Hargest; Sharon; Ralph and Nicky, Adam, Jonathan, Luke and Katelyn Hargest; Claire Hargest, Isabella, Charlotte, Jemima, Olivia-Rose, and Charles Hargest-Slade.
"Loved for all of your yesterdays, remembered for all our tomorrows"
A celebration of John's life will be held at Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, March 13, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to PO Box 173, Riversdale 9744.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 11, 2019