Peacefully at Ashburton on Thursday, March 14, 2019 aged 79 years. Loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Lynda and Barney, Ian and Sandy, and Diane and Justin. Dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Youngest son of the late George and Betty Cartney, loved brother of George and Val Cartney, and Margaret and John Hume.
He will be sadly missed.
A service celebrating the life of John will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel 160 Mountain View Road Timaru, on Monday, March 18, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cartney Family 87 Kellands Hilll Road, Timaru 7975.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019