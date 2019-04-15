GOODEVE, Joan Margaret:
Suddenly, on April 13, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer's. Loved wife of the late Ikey. Loved and admired mum of Sarah, and Simon. Respected Nana of Logan, Abby, Riley; and Molly. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Hugh and Bev, John and Bernie, and of her extended family. Loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Joan will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 125 Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Thursday, April 18, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Special thanks to Earl and Lyn for their loving support during this time, the staff at Radius Millstream Ashburton for their care of Joan, Alzheimers South Canterbury and health care workers in Timaru for aiding Joan to stay at her home for as long as she did. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers SC would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 11 Hight Place, Ashburton 7700.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019