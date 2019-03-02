Acknowledgement

LOVE, Jeremy:

Zoe would like to extend a truly heartfelt thank you to all who have shared memories and given love and support following the tragic loss of Jeremy. Special thank you to all those who contributed with food, flowers, service sheets, financially and the many other acts of kindness, they have all been a huge help and comfort to me during this extremely difficult time. Thank you to the various people who organised fundraisers and to everyone who attended and contributed to these. Thank you to everyone who came to farewell Jeremy, to those who travelled and those who shared tributes at his service, Jeremy was full of life and taken way too soon, we are now left with treasured memories of a deeply loved husband, father and friend. As I am unable to thank you all individually, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



