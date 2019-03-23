In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean PEARCE. View Sign

Last Sunday March 17, was when we lost Mum in 2012 and five years and five days later Dad, on March 22, 2017. Mum was in her 91st year and Dad in his 95th year.

We all miss you both very much, but our love continues in our hearts; John, Scott, Meghan and Hayden and Pilot; Andrew, Iana and Alexander and Victoria; Jan, Ron and Jackie; June, Damian and Sabrina; Ellie, Warren and TJ; Bet and Lloyd.

We remember an incredible hardworking couple that raised 5 kids and ran a dairy farm with 100's of pigs and some sheep, helped neighbours and most of all provided a great home to all of us in Woodbury, and anyone else who happened to drop in needing food and warmth!

Mum filled the people around her with love and great cooking putting everlasting smiles on their faces.

Dad was a veteran: WWII 447461, and then became an innovator and very successful dairy farmer.

Forever missed, always loved and cherished.

May you both rest in peace eternally, knowing we all

love you so much.



