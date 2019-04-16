Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James ROINSON. View Sign



James Victor (Vic):

Peacefully on April 15, 2019, at Highfield Carehome, much loved husband of the late Doreen, dearly loved father of Geoffrey and the late Sue (Blenheim), Rex and Julie (Christchurch), Connie and Bill Hartley (Kaikoura), and their families. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lola and Stuart Cross (Gisborne), and Monica Duncan (Christchurch), and a loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to Joy Hutson for her devotion and care, and the staff of Highfield Carehome for their wonderful care of Vic. A service for Vic will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Robinson family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.







