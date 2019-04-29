MURRAY,
James Affleck (Jim):
Peacefully in Timaru, surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019, in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Isabell. Dad to Jackie and Darryn, Bev and Bob, Val and Pete, and Duncan (deceased). Adored grandad of Chelsea, Ruby, Hunter, Kirsty, and Leroy, Robee, and Julia. Dear friend of Ollie, Jean (deceased) and Jo. Special thank you to the caring staff at Strathallan Life Care for your kindness and care of Jim and Isabell. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the South Canterbury Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru on May 1, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Murray Family c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 29, 2019