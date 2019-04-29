James (Jim) MURRAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) MURRAY.
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

MURRAY,
James Affleck (Jim):
Peacefully in Timaru, surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019, in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Isabell. Dad to Jackie and Darryn, Bev and Bob, Val and Pete, and Duncan (deceased). Adored grandad of Chelsea, Ruby, Hunter, Kirsty, and Leroy, Robee, and Julia. Dear friend of Ollie, Jean (deceased) and Jo. Special thank you to the caring staff at Strathallan Life Care for your kindness and care of Jim and Isabell. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the South Canterbury Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru on May 1, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Murray Family c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.