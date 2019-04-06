GEARY, Iris Daphne
(nee Armstrong):
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, on Friday, March 29, 2019, aged 96. Much loved wife of the late Robert Basil, cherished mum of Alan, Ivan and Kate, Janice and Graeme McPhail, Peter and Nicola, and Sharon and James McKeown, also an adored nana/gran and great-gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Strathallan Lifecare for their loving care of Iris. In keeping with Iris' wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 6, 2019