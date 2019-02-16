ROY, Ian Andrew Herbert:
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in his 88th year. Much loved husband of the late Jean, loved father and father-in-law of the late Robert, Stuart and Suzanne, Bruce and Helen, Margaret and Neil Jackson, and cherished Grandad of 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
"Gone Home".
A service for Ian will be held in the Clinton Presbyterian Church, Church Street, on Monday, February 18, at 1.00pm, then leaving for Clinton Cemetery. Messages to 164 Roy Road, RD 2, Clinton 9584.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019