CAMPBELL, Ian Clifford:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian CAMPBELL.
Whilst surrounded by loved ones, went peacefully to be with the Lord, April 15, 2019, aged 76. Most dearly loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Margaret, Michael and Tania, Joanne and Bevan. Very special grandad of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ian's life is to be held at Life Church, 134 Morgans Road, Timaru, at 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A memory book will be available to share any memories and photos with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice (South Canterbury) would be appreciated and may be left at Ian's service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 16, 2019