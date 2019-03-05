FALLON,
|
Hilda Mary (nee Cairns):
Peacefully on March 3, 2019, at Iona Home, Oamaru, in her 82nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Martin. Loved daughter of the late Bridget and Neil Cairns (Waimate), loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian (Waimate) (dec), Thora (dec) and Ivan (dec) Fraser (Winton), Walter and Marie Cairns (Waimate), Eleanor (dec) and Adrian Cottee (Rolleston), Kevin and Jenny Cairns (Oamaru), Sylvia (dec) and Ray Hardwick (Bluff), and loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Basilica, Reed Street, Oamaru, on Thursday, March 7, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 3 Lowther Street, Oamaru 9400.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 5, 2019