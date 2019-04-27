MACKAY,
Helena Mary (Helen):
We, Alistair, Andrew and Catherine, wish to convey our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has showered us with love and affection at this time of our great loss. Helen was a devoted and much loved Granny to her 5 grandchildren and is going to be sadly missed by all who knew her, respected her and loved her. We have been totally overwhelmed by the number of cards and letters, flowers and baking we have received from so many wonderfully supportive friends and relations. We would like to make special mention of the totally and unbelievably devoted staff at Hospice South Canterbury as well as the wonderful folk at the South Canterbury Cancer Society. Dr's John Fanning and Alan Robert made life so much more bearable under very trying circumstances. Thanks also to Juliet Crawford for conducting Helen's service and to the team at Aoraki Funeral Services for their compassion and understanding guidance. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
"Helen will remain in our hearts and memories for ever"
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 27, 2019