Helena Mary (Helen):

Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on March 31, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Harry and Mary Davis. Dearly loved wife of Alistair. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Andrew and Simone, and Catherine and Stuart Evans. Adored granny of Isabella, Lily, Charlie, Felix and Finn. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice/South Canterbury Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 5 Lysaght Street, Highfield, Timaru 7910.







MACKAY,Helena Mary (Helen):Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on March 31, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Harry and Mary Davis. Dearly loved wife of Alistair. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Andrew and Simone, and Catherine and Stuart Evans. Adored granny of Isabella, Lily, Charlie, Felix and Finn. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice/South Canterbury Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 5 Lysaght Street, Highfield, Timaru 7910. Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019

