KERR, Helen:
Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Norm. Dearly loved Mum of Sue and Graham, Andrew and Karen, Phillip and Kathryn, and Michael. Loved Nana to Luka and Sienna; Charlie and Hannah; James and Christina. Messages to [email protected] Andrew and Phillip would sincerely like to thank all the staff at the Nelson Tasman Hospice for the love, care, friendship and empathy shown to Helen and her boys during this time. As Helen had wished a farewell gathering has been held in Nelson and her ashes interred today with her dear Norm at St Mary's Church Cemetery, Esk Valley.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
