PEACOCK, Hazel:
After a short illness at Timaru, on March 8, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of Alf, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Susan, David and Jennie. Loved nana of Garth, Luke, Kenneth and Maxine. Loved great-grandma to all her 8 great-grandchildren. The service celebrating Hazel's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 192 King St, Temuka, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2.00pm Messages to 2/238 King St, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 11, 2019