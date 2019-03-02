SOUTH, Gregory Norman:
Surrounded by his loving family on February 24, 2019. Loved husband of Jenny, loved and respected dad of Haydon and Kerina, loved stepdad of Kerry, Aaron and Deborah, Michael, and Sarah and Chris, loved Blamie of Leteisha, Ayla, and Belle; Josh, and Courtney; Mya, Ava, and Noa; and Reed, loved brother of Mary and Noel, and Colleen and Leith and a loved brother-in-law of Catriona and Evan. A special thank you to Dr Griffiths and the staff at the South Canterbury Hospice. Following Greg's wishes a private service with family and friends has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 2, 2019