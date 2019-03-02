Gregory SOUTH

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Geoff and I are very sorry to hear this sad news. Our..."
    - Shirley Davidson
  • "sadly missed"
    - Jan Moore

SOUTH, Gregory Norman:
Surrounded by his loving family on February 24, 2019. Loved husband of Jenny, loved and respected dad of Haydon and Kerina, loved stepdad of Kerry, Aaron and Deborah, Michael, and Sarah and Chris, loved Blamie of Leteisha, Ayla, and Belle; Josh, and Courtney; Mya, Ava, and Noa; and Reed, loved brother of Mary and Noel, and Colleen and Leith and a loved brother-in-law of Catriona and Evan. A special thank you to Dr Griffiths and the staff at the South Canterbury Hospice. Following Greg's wishes a private service with family and friends has been held.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.