TAIAROA, Graham Thomas:
All Graham's family wish to convey our sincerest appreciation to everyone who showered us with love and affection at this time of our loss. We have been totally overwhelmed by the number of cards, letters, baking, meals and garden plants we have received from so many wonderful supportive friends and family. Special thanks to the ICU Staff, St Johns Ambulance and Nyki Leonard at Betts Funeral Services. Please accept our sincere thanks.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2019