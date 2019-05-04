Acknowledgement

TAIAROA, Graham Thomas:

All Graham's family wish to convey our sincerest appreciation to everyone who showered us with love and affection at this time of our loss. We have been totally overwhelmed by the number of cards, letters, baking, meals and garden plants we have received from so many wonderful supportive friends and family. Special thanks to the ICU Staff, St Johns Ambulance and Nyki Leonard at Betts Funeral Services. Please accept our sincere thanks.



Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers