Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Surrounded by whanau at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019, aged 58. Loving husband of Cathy, wonderful dad of Lisa and Brett, Katrina and Phil, and Tom and Bailey, awesome granddad, with peppermints in his pocket, of Ben, Josh, Kaleb, Levi, Jackson, Hunter, and Coen. Son of the late Alison and Ray Taiaroa, brother of David and Lynne (Canada), Sue and Tim (Dunedin), Gary (dec) and Kathryn (Dunedin), also a loving uncle and friend to many.

"E te tau, haere atu koe

- ki te hoi"

You are welcome to join the whanau as they gather to farewell Graham, on Tuesday, April 2, 1.30pm, Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







TAIAROA, Graham Thomas:Surrounded by whanau at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019, aged 58. Loving husband of Cathy, wonderful dad of Lisa and Brett, Katrina and Phil, and Tom and Bailey, awesome granddad, with peppermints in his pocket, of Ben, Josh, Kaleb, Levi, Jackson, Hunter, and Coen. Son of the late Alison and Ray Taiaroa, brother of David and Lynne (Canada), Sue and Tim (Dunedin), Gary (dec) and Kathryn (Dunedin), also a loving uncle and friend to many."E te tau, haere atu koe- ki te hoi"You are welcome to join the whanau as they gather to farewell Graham, on Tuesday, April 2, 1.30pm, Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers