TAIAROA, Graham Thomas:
Surrounded by whanau at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019, aged 58. Loving husband of Cathy, wonderful dad of Lisa and Brett, Katrina and Phil, and Tom and Bailey, awesome granddad, with peppermints in his pocket, of Ben, Josh, Kaleb, Levi, Jackson, Hunter, and Coen. Son of the late Alison and Ray Taiaroa, brother of David and Lynne (Canada), Sue and Tim (Dunedin), Gary (dec) and Kathryn (Dunedin), also a loving uncle and friend to many.
"E te tau, haere atu koe
- ki te hoi"
You are welcome to join the whanau as they gather to farewell Graham, on Tuesday, April 2, 1.30pm, Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 1, 2019