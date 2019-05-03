Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



Gordon Henry (Gordy):

Peacefully at home, according to his wishes, on May 1, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved, and respected soulmate of Val. Loved and cherished dad of Deborah and David Humphries (Nelson), Joanne Wright (Timaru), Dean (Pleasant Point), and Lisa Stocker-Jackson (Ashburton). Devoted grandad of Callum Humphries; Codey, Ben, Victoria and Annabel Wright; and Charlotte and William Stocker-Jackson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Albert and Deniece, Helen Dial, the late Barbara and Graeme Golding, Trevor and Raenis, and Colin and Rosalie. A well respected and hardworking uncle to many. A great friend and mentor to Bob Coll.

"A hardworking man who deserves his well earned rest"

A service celebrating Gordy's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, May 8 at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance South Canterbury and South Canterbury Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 15 Pleasant Point-Cave Highway, RD 13, Pleasant Point 7983.







