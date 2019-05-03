Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



Gladys Kathleen (Kay):

Passed away peacefully at home after battling illness on May 1, 2019, aged 69. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Oliver for 49 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brendon and Kathy, Rachael and David, and Mark. Much loved nanny of Olivia, Zac, Emily, Charlotte and Hannah. Sister and sister-in-law of Robert Winter and Margaret, Glenda and Lewis Knapp, Trevor and Bev Winter, Ray and Marilyn Frame, and Graham and Lyn Frame. Loved by her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Copying Kay's outlook on life, she requests bright colours to be worn please. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance South Canterbury will be gratefully accepted. Special thanks to Maxine, the District and Palliative Care Nurses, Parkside Medical Centre, and Roberts Pharmacy for your caring and help during this difficult period. Messagesc/- Frame Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







