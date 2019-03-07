Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Hadlow, Timaru. Passed away on March 5, 2019, at Timaru Hospital with Marise at his side, after a hard fought battle with illness. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Marise and Grant Strachan. Loved Poppa George of Leena, Rochelle, Danielle, and Hayden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eric and Roha, Colin and Patsy (dec), Ivan (dec) and Joyce (dec). Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Dr Slagle and other caring doctors and nurses of Timaru Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, March 11 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Husband Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







HUSBAND, George (Hubby):Of Hadlow, Timaru. Passed away on March 5, 2019, at Timaru Hospital with Marise at his side, after a hard fought battle with illness. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Marise and Grant Strachan. Loved Poppa George of Leena, Rochelle, Danielle, and Hayden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eric and Roha, Colin and Patsy (dec), Ivan (dec) and Joyce (dec). Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Dr Slagle and other caring doctors and nurses of Timaru Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, March 11 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Husband Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019

