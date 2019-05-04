WALSH, Faye:
On May 2, 2019, at her home Geraldine. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Much loved, treasured and admired Mum of Sherryl and Greig, Sue and Graeme, Darryl and Jodi, Nigel and Kate, Kelly and Kate. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Loved sister of Bill, Phyllis, Shirley, Edna, and Laurie. At Faye's request, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019. Friends and family are invited to Nigel and Kate's home, 43 Kellands Hill Road, from 1.00pm, for a time of reflection of Faye's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2019