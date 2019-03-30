MITCHELL, Fay Lorraine
|
(nee McPherson):
Passed away peacefully, aged 82, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Harbour Hospice, Auckland. Daughter of the late Andrew and Irene McPherson, and sister and sister-in-law of Alex (dec) and Dot McPherson, Colin McPherson (dec), Margaret (dec) and Owen Moore, Jean Stocker, and Ian and Carol McPherson. And much loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob and very much loved mother of Vicki, Kerry and Donna. She was a devoted Nana of 7 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Fay's life will be at North Shore Crematorium Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Saturday, March 30, at 1.00pm. All communications c/- I McPherson, 19 Quarry Road, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 30, 2019