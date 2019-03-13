LOCKYER,
Ernest Alfred Cecil (Cliff):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Beloved father of Patricia and Stuart Hughes, Margaret and the late Robert Maher. Beloved grandad of Richard, Ellen, Jeunesse and Joy. Much loved great-grandad of Jessica, Dylan, Chantelle, Jonny, Georgia, Ashleigh, Nathan, Nakeshia, Jordan, Blayze and Brinley. Loved great-great-grandad of Giselle, Jeff, Oceana, Eli, Micah and Baby Nyenhof. A memorial service to celebrate Cliff's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Leprosy Mission NZ will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Lockyer Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 13, 2019