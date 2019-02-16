MAGUIGAN,
Eric Lance (Whip):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Adored husband of Zita for 70 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Eric (deceased) and Alice, Jim (deceased) and Valerie. Wonderful Grandad Whip of Tania and Nigel, Maryanne and Brent, Nigel and Shelly, Christopher and Sophie. Loved great-grandad of Hope and James, Jay, Ethan, Mollie, Warner, Will, and Rosie. Loved great-great-grandad of Haylee, and Maddox. A Service for Eric will be held at the Lascelles Hall (behind the Baptist Church), 17 Wilson Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 36 Rose Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019