FINLAY, Elsie Heather:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with loving family at her side; aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Henry for 58 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Heather (dec), Jannette and Deon Aldridge, George and Julie, and Marilyn. Loved nan-nan of Eleanor, and Eddie. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. A service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Flat 1, 8 Deal St, Seaview, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019