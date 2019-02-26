SILVA, Ellen Mary:
Peacefully on February 25, 2019, at Glenwood Rest Home, aged 90. Wife of the late Benedict Silva. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Dr Nellie and Geoff Werkmeister; Shirani and Gamini Algama (Sri Lanka). Beloved grandmother of Jonathan, Benjamin and Tara. Special thanks to staff at Glenwood Home for their loving care. A service to celebrate Ellen's life will be held at St Thomas Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages C/- Silva Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 26, 2019