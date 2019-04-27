Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth Ann (Betty):

Peacefully in the care of Radius Elloughton Gardens, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, aged 85 years. Mother of Sandra and partner Kevin, and loved grandmother of Stacey, Leon, and Dallas. Loved mother of Bruce, loved grandmother of Sharnee, Samantha, Ruby, Georgia and loved great-grandmother of Mya-Jayne, Nadai, Teimana, Ariella, Roman, Ryder, and Eva. Loved sister of Sheila and John Denley, the late Jennifer and Ray Niles, John and Julie Chambers, Peter and Claire Chambers, Chris and the late Pam Chambers, David and Alison Chambers. A great companion of Bill and special friend of Carol, Helen, and Cherryl, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Betty will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 376 Pages Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to 18 Alpine Close, Timaru 7910.







WHITE,Elizabeth Ann (Betty):Peacefully in the care of Radius Elloughton Gardens, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, aged 85 years. Mother of Sandra and partner Kevin, and loved grandmother of Stacey, Leon, and Dallas. Loved mother of Bruce, loved grandmother of Sharnee, Samantha, Ruby, Georgia and loved great-grandmother of Mya-Jayne, Nadai, Teimana, Ariella, Roman, Ryder, and Eva. Loved sister of Sheila and John Denley, the late Jennifer and Ray Niles, John and Julie Chambers, Peter and Claire Chambers, Chris and the late Pam Chambers, David and Alison Chambers. A great companion of Bill and special friend of Carol, Helen, and Cherryl, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Betty will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 376 Pages Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to 18 Alpine Close, Timaru 7910. Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 27, 2019





