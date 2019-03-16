TALBOT,
Edward John (John):
Passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019, at Gold Coast University Hospital, formerly of Timaru. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Paul and Megan, Vivienne and Chris, Jill, Hamish. Dearly loved Pa (Grandad John) to Brooke, Brittany, Nathaniel, Rebecca, Sarah, Taylor, Archie and Hazel. A funeral service for John will be held on the Gold Coast. A memorial service for John will be held in Timaru (date and venue will be advised in a later edition).
Heritage Brothers
Gold Coast (07) 55 358 758
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 16, 2019