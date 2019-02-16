SKILLANDER,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward SKILLANDER.
Edward (Eddie):
RAF Service No: 3525467 SAC. Peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Geraldine and Andrew, Eddie and Katherine. Much loved grandad of Sarah, and Katie; and Charlotte. A Memorial Service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at the RSA Rooms, 1 Waihi Terrace, Geraldine, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Geraldine RSA would be gratefully received and may be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019