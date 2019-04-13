Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Colin, and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Caroline, Lyn Sanders and Noel Parker, Janine and Adain Waide, and Robert. A much loved grandma to Grace, and Ruby; Zane; Jessie; and William. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 349 Wai-iti Road, on Monday, April 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street).







DICKSON, Edith Annette:Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Colin, and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Caroline, Lyn Sanders and Noel Parker, Janine and Adain Waide, and Robert. A much loved grandma to Grace, and Ruby; Zane; Jessie; and William. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 349 Wai-iti Road, on Monday, April 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street). Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers