HENDERSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas HENDERSON.
Douglas Graham (Doug):
Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, on the Gold Coast, formerly of Noosa, Sydney and Timaru. Aged 76 years. Loving partner of Sonja, much loved dad of Sonya and Michelle, dearly loved father-in-law of Mark, loved step-father of Amanda and Justin.
Loved and remembered
by his family and friends.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at Melaleuca Station Memorial Gardens, Gold Coast, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1.30pm (Qld time).
Easton Funerals
(07)55991500
Tweed Heads
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 5, 2019