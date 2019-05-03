RICHARDSON,
Dorothy Maureen:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on May 1, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen (dec) and Ken, Jackie and Mal, Beth and Darren, Scott and Kathy, Ian and Judy. Loved Grandma and great-grandma to all her grandbabies. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Monday, May 6, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages, C/- Richardson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 3, 2019