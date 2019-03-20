LIVESEY, Dorothy Enid:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy LIVESEY.
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, aged 95 years, at Glenwood Home, Timaru. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrie. Loved mother of Graeme and Liz (Timaru), and Jocelyn (Dunedin). Loved Grandma and Greatie of her grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Glenwood Home for their loving care during her time spent with them. All messages to the Livesey family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. A service for Dorothy will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10.30am. Donations to Christchurch Tragedy Fund can be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 20, 2019