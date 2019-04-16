Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Doris Mavis (nee Coles):

At Timaru Hospital surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, aged 93. Much loved wife of the late Leslie (Ton), beloved mother of Betty and the late Hamish Grant, Peter and Wendy, Neville and MaryEllen, Wendy and Barry Crossman, Warren and Ayline, and the late Jason, adored grandma of James and Sharleen, Garth and Toni; Chelsea, and Tayla, great-grandma Dori of Rhiannon, Indy, and Blake, also a loved friend of Karlee. A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, April 18, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







