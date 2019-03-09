PIERCE,
Donald Lester (Don):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, aged 76. Loved partner of Jeananne. Loving Dad of Charmaine, Tracey, Chris, and Andrea. Much loved by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all his family. Messages for Don's family may be posted to the Pierce Family, C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. The Service to Celebrate Don's life will be held in the Timaru Town and Country Club, Douglas Street, Timaru, on Monday, March 11, at 12.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 9, 2019