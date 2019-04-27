BISHOP, Dianne Mary:
Dianne's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards, during the loss of a very special lady. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of a mother/wife and friend to so many. Special thanks to the District Nurses, Palliative Care Nurses, South Canterbury Hospice, and Dr John Fanning for all your help and care. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thanks.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 27, 2019