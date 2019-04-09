BISHOP,
Dianne Mary (nee Murphy):
Surrounded by her loving family at Hospice S.C, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife and friend of Colin for 46 years, awesome mum of Phil (Philippa), and Chris and Jolin. Loved sister of Michael and Bernadette, and Carol and Patrick Murphy-Abel, loved aunty of Jack, and Kate, also fur-mama of Ollie.
"A valiant fighter to the end"
A service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, April 11, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice S.C would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 261A Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 9, 2019