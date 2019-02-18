HUMM,
Desmond (Des) Francis:
Peacefully at The Croft Rest Home, Timaru, on Friday, February 15, 2019; in his 79th year. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Beverly Smith, Terry, Roger and Lesley, Leonie and Barry Stone and the late Ronald. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Griffiths, all the staff at The Croft and Debbie and Barry Newman. A service for Des will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to PO Box 4012, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019