MURPHY, Colleen Elvie:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on February 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly cherished wife of Richard (Rick), and a loved friend of many. A service for Colleen will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 27, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 6 Davey Road, RD 26, Temuka 7986.

